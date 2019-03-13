Saints announce signing of running back Latavius Murray

It is official. The Saints have agreed to terms with free agent running back Latavius Murray on a four-year contract. He is a six year vet that stands 6-3, 230 pounds and was a 2013 sixth round pick of the Oakland Raiders.

In his career, Murray has 899 carries times for 3,698 yards with 34 touchdowns. He has also caught 128 passes for 883 yards. He signed with the Vikings in 2017 and over the past two years, led the club in rushing appearing in every game.

Latavius Murray waited until everybody gave up on him in fantasy to go into beastmode pic.twitter.com/WcIBcMDnFO — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 14, 2018

Murray joins a Saints back-field led by star Alvin Kamara, who heads into year 3 the clear lead back. 24 year old Dwayne Washington is also on the roster and is entering his 4th season in the league.