Additional Blog Posts

Not so fast on Saints re-signing Teddy Bridgewater
March 13, 2019
Saints announce signing of running back Latavius Murray
March 13, 2019
Wil Lutz re-signs with the Saints
March 13, 2019
Saints moving on from Ingram? Reportedly signing Latavius Murray
March 12, 2019
Report: Teddy Bridgewater expected to re-sign with Saints
March 12, 2019
Saints re-sign linebacker Craig Roberston to a 2 year deal
March 11, 2019
Saints re-sign Chris Banjo
March 09, 2019
Saints waive Daniel Lasco
March 06, 2019
VIDEO: Saints Sean Payton at the NFL combine
March 01, 2019
No compensatory draft picks awarded to the Saints
February 22, 2019

Are the Saints getting better or worse in Free Agency?

USA Today

Saints announce signing of running back Latavius Murray

Steve Geller
March 13, 2019 - 3:26 pm
Categories: 
NFL
Local News
Football
Saints

It is official. The Saints have agreed to terms with free agent running back Latavius Murray on a four-year contract. He is a six year vet that stands 6-3, 230 pounds and was a 2013 sixth round pick of the Oakland Raiders.

In his career, Murray has 899 carries times for 3,698 yards with 34 touchdowns. He has also caught 128 passes for 883 yards. He signed with the Vikings in 2017 and over the past two years, led the club in rushing appearing in every game.

Murray joins a Saints back-field led by star Alvin Kamara, who heads into year 3 the clear lead back.  24 year old Dwayne Washington is also on the roster and is entering his 4th season in the league.  

Comments ()
Tags: 
New Orleans Saints
Latavius Murray
alvin kamara
NFL