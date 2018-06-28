Coach O says LSU is looking for a QB like Bobby Hebert

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU football caravan made their last stop of the offseason as the Tigers training camp starts soon. Coach O told Bobby Hebert, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic that he is excited to get going after a fantastic spring.

“I’m excited about the direction of the offense under Steve Ensminger. He did a very good job of implementing the spread offense. We’re going 3, 4, 5 wide receivers throwing the football around. We’re going to be 50-50.”

The quarterback positon is a 4 man battle this year between sophomore Myles Brennan, junior Justin McMilan, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse and Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow. What does Orgeron want in a signal caller?

“When I’m looking at a quarterback, I want the intangibles that bobby Hebert had. Bobby Hebert was a leader, we believed in Bobby when he stepped into the huddle. We knew he was going to make the play, he worked hard, he was a competitor and he’s a winner.”

A lot of folks have been down on the Tigers entering this season, including Las Vegas who has their over/under win total at 7 for 2018. The Bayou Bengals schedule isn’t easy, but Coach O wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I love it. It fires me up. For us to be opening up in Dallas, Texas; Cowboys stadium against Miami. I couldn’t have picked a better opponent. This is going to be great for our football team, it’s a great challenge. People ask me, “Coach what about your schedule, it’s tough”? I say that’s why you come to LSU.”

Click below for the entire interview Bobby, Deuce and Kristian had with Coach O.