Burrow's big brains bolster burgeoning big break?

When new LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger took over the reins from Matt Canada this offseason, there’s no doubt he had a number of things to sort out. The Tigers’ star rusher Derrius Guice and top wideout D.J. Chark have left Baton Rouge for the pros, and replacing their production will not be a walk in the park.

But the lingering problem that has plagued the Bayou Bengals for the overwhelming majority of many fans’ lifetimes has been underwhelming play at the quarterback position. Certainly Danny Etling had his supporters last season, but the senior Purdue transfer graduated out of the program, heading to the NFL after getting drafted by the New England Patriots.

With three signal-callers remaining on the team, it appears none of them – Myles Brennan, Justin McMillan or Lowell Narcisse – sufficiently impressed enough to win the job in the spring. And so LSU went hard after Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, swaying the former Buckeye to choose Baton Rouge. So the question becomes – What does Burrow have that his three incumbent competitors do not? According to Ensimnger, it starts with his brains.

“He’s smarter than me. That’s a good thing. I like it,” Ensminger said. “You know what? I had a chance to watch his high school film. I had a chance to watch his spring game, any reps he took at Ohio State. The thing that impresses you about the young man is he’s a big kid. He’s an athletic kid. He’s a very accurate kid, but he’s a coach’s son. Football’s a priority. He spends time up there during the course of every day. Before we go to practice, he’s studying. He wants to learn this offense. As far as a work ethic and football knowledge, I’m very impressed.”

Ensminger made the comments while appearing on WWL Radio Thursday night. He went on to highlight further how a quarterback with a big brain oftentimes proves a better option than one with a big arm.

“This will be my eighth year at LSU,” Ensminger began, “and we’ve had some really good quarterbacks come through here, but what I’m looking for is accuracy. I’m looking for football knowledge. I’m looking for anticipation. We’ve had [quarterbacks with strong arms]. We’ve had them. But you know what? Two of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever watched at LSU were Tommy Hodson and Jeff Wickersham. I could outthrow them, OK? I have a stronger arm. But you wanna talk about know the game, anticipate, and throw the ball in the hole, put it in there, they could do that.”

LSU has yet to make an official announcement regarding the starting quarterback job for the coming season, and head coach Ed Orgeron has stated multiple times that nothing was promised to Burrow if he made the move to Louisiana. But it stands to reason the Tigers wouldn’t go looking for a fresh option if they were overjoyed with any of the three they already had in-house. And with no established stud running back primed to bowl over SEC defenses, the time may never be better for a transfer QB to slide into the role of instant hero among the LSU faithful.