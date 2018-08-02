Additional Blog Posts

Saints DE Marcus Davenport is going to be "a force for a long time"

Kristian Garic
August 02, 2018 - 5:21 am
Sports
Saints

Saints rookie DE Marcus Davenport hasn't exactly shined in camp so far, but that doesn't mean he's not impressive.  I talked to left tackle Terron Armstead about the rookie pass rusher and came away from it thinking really positive.  Armstead has been in the league since 2013 and has seen the best of the best pass rushers. By and large, the Saints have matched Davenport against Armstead a lot in camp in individual drills and team drills.  Armstead has won a vast majority of those reps. 

"I love the kid, the work ethic and his attitude. He's strong! He's going through a learning curve. He's going to beat a lot of guys. He comes in willing to work.  He's willing to go through these growing pains," he said after practice. 

Bobby Hebert was thinking aloud the other day, wondering if going against Armstead and not having success might hurt Davenport's confidence.  Armstead doesn't see it that way. 

"He loves it. That's the crazy part even when I beat him six or seven times in a row. He doesn't get down on himself.  For a long time he's going to be a force. You can't shake his confidence no matter what you do to him.  That's a problem".  Davenport missed practice today, and the team typically doesn't elaborate on why a player misses practice.  Once Davenport gets it, whenever that is he should be fun to watch. 

The rookie is struggling to counter a pass rush move at times, but he'll figure that out.  Plus, his coach Ryan Nielsen won't give him a choice but to figure it out.  He's in great hands and is going up against the one of the best left tackles in the game day in and day out.  Those two factors should accelerate his learning curve. 

