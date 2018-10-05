Kristian Garic:  5 things to watch LSU vs Florida

On the road again, the Tigers just can’t wait to get back on the road again. LSU puts their perfect record on the line away from Tiger Stadium Saturday in the Swamp against Florida. The Tigers have two huge road wins against Miami and Auburn. Can they make it three straight wins away from the friendly confines of Death Valley? Here are five things to watch in the Tigers-Gators match up.

1. LSU offense vs Florida defense. The Gators defense is suffocating and opportunistic. The Gators lead the SEC in scoring defense and surrender just 14 points per game to their opponent. QB Joe Burrow has not thrown an interception in five games. That’s pretty remarkable. Burrow has to maintain his mistake free play for LSU get a W.

2. The Tigers have to win this battle up front in the trenches on offense and defense. Center Lloyd Cushenberry is banged up, but expected to play at center. That is huge for the LSU offense. Saahdiq Charles is also on the mend at tackle and could return as well. The Tigers offensive line has been patchwork all season with guys going down with various injuries. Coach O told me this week he wants his interior defensive players to step up and give the Tigers a better pass rush up the middle.

3. The wide receiving corps for LSU is rounding into form. Last week we saw a lot more wide outs catching passes from Joe Burrow and getting involved in the game plan. Also, the big play element is a real thing in this Tiger offense. LSU has to continue to push the ball down the field in the passing game. I’d like to see a little more production from the tight end position. I know offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger has been trying to get that position involved more in the offense.

4. Safety Grant Delpit has had a handful of impact plays in each game. He gives coordinator Dave Aranda so many options with his ability to play in the box, or in the slot or playing deep safety. Delpit’s versatility has been a big reason why LSU’s defense has been successful. Delpit has to be a factor against a Florida offense that struggles to move the ball at times.

5. The stats say these teams are pretty balanced and even. I would contend the biggest difference between LSU and Florida is at QB. Joe Burrow has been a big playmaker for the Tigers. Feleipe Franks for Florida has been up and down at times, especially in a 27-16 loss to Kentucky at home in The Swamp. This game will come down to which QB makes the right decisions and protects the football. I like LSU again this week in a close game 28-24 over Florida. That would put the Tigers at 6 and 0 with a huge game against No. 3 Georgia in Death Valley the following Saturday.