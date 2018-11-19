Hebert: Saints put a “butt-whooping” on Eagles, should sweep Falcons

By: Jordan Fiegel

Drew Brees put together another outstanding performance in the Saints 48-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Brees completed 73.3% of his passes for 373 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions. He leads the league in completion percentage, interception ratio, and passer rating.

Despite lighting the league up since he’s been in New Orleans, Brees has never won an MVP award, but Bobby Hebert thinks that could soon change.

“Drew’s having an MVP season. Drew’s 2018 is being compared to Tom Brady’s 2007 season and Aaron Rodgers’ 2011 season. The year Brees is having…one thing that catches everyone’s attention is only having one interception. If he can limit those interceptions and keep that quarterback rating up, those are two categories that will help him get MVP.”

Brees turned to a variety of weapons against the Eagles. Michael Thomas continued his impressive season with 4 receptions for 92 yards and 1 touchdown, but Tre’Quan Smith was the top target, nabbing 10 catches for 157 yards and 1 touchdown.

“The more Tre’Quan Smith develops, the more plays he makes. The more plays he makes, the more Brees will have confidence in him,” said Hebert, the first QB to lead the Saints to the playoffs.

Smith wasn’t the only young player getting involved in the passing game either.

“Austin Carr got his first touchdown in a Saints uniform,” Hebert said. “Look at what Lance Moore and Willie Snead did in Saints uniforms and then look at their production for other teams. If you’re a young receiver and you play with Drew Brees, you’ll have great opportunity. I expect they’ll continue to develop.”

Hebert also was impressed with the defense, another Saints unit that’s continuing to develop.

“The defense is forcing turnovers finally. The Saints are now +5 in the turnover margin, after picking Carson Wentz off three times.”

And, Hebert continued to boast about the New Orleans defense that hasn’t just been opportunistic the past couple games; it’s been stingy too.

“They only allowed 196 yards to the defending world champions. That speaks volumes right there. That was a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. It was the largest ever loss by a defending Super Bowl champion,” bragged the Cajun Cannon.

The Saints have a short week after this “butt-whooping.” The Atlanta Falcons come to town for a Thanksgiving night game.

“We’re catching the Falcons at the right time with all the injuries they’re dealing with,” Hebert exclaimed. “With the Saints getting Atlanta at home, you want to jump on them quickly like they’ve been doing to set the tone.”

New Orleans has been jumping out to fast starts. Against the Rams, Bengals, and Eagles, the Saints have first half scores of 35, 35, and 24, respectively. Hebert is confident the Saints will continue to take care of business.

“The Saints should be able to sweep the Falcons. The spread is like 13 points. That’s ridiculous! That shows what Las Vegas thinks of the Saints and how well they’re playing to have that large of a spread for a rivalry game like this.”

Turn down your TV and turn up SAINTS Radio!

THANKSGIVING NIGHT- the SAINTS play the FALCONS at home in the dome at 7:20pm! Coverage starts at 3pm! Join former Saints offensive lineman, Steve Korte and Seth Dunlap for Acadian Windows “FANS FIRST TAKE!” Time for Saints fans to check in from wherever you’re tailgatin’! Then, at 5 o’clock - the Bud Light “Countdown to Kickoff” with Bobby Hebert & Kristian Garic live from the dome between Gates A & B by the Saints official Team Pro Shop. Kickoff is 7:20pm … with the “Voice of the Saints” Zach Strief, color analyst & Saints all-time leading rusher, Deuce McAllister - and Steve Geller on the sidelines. After the game – sound off on “THE POINT AFTER” with the Cajun Cannon & our resident Marine, Kristian... till 1am. That’s wall-to-wall Saints football Thanksgiving Thursday on SAINTSradio---W-W-L - 105.3FM, 870AM -and WWL.com! —Remember, you can stream Saints games LIVE…on your laptop or desktop!