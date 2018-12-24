Who could the Saints face in the playoffs?

The Saints now wait to see who will come to New Orleans is the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

We know it will be the Vikings, Seahawks, Cowboys or Eagles.

Now, one of those will be eliminated next week. Either the Eagles or Vikings won't even make the playoffs. Minnesota controls its future. If the Vikings beat the Bears, they are in as the six seed. If they lose to Chicago and the Eagles beat the Redskins, then the Eagles are in. If the Eagles lose, they are out regardless of what Minnesota and Chicago do.

We also don't know if the Rams or the Bears will have the other first round bye, like the Saints have earned. If L.A. loses to the Cardinals Sunday and Chicago beats Minnesota, the Bears get the bye. If the Rams win, they get the first week off.

That having been said, here's what we do know. According to the NFL, the Saints will play the "lowest winning seed from the NFC Wild Card Round" of the playoffs.

So the Wild Card Round will have the Rams or Bears hosting the Vikings, Eagles or Seahawks and the Cowboys hosting the Seahawks, Vikings or Eagles.

The Saints will then host the lowest seed left. We know it won't be the Rams or the Bears; but it could be the Cowboys, Vikings, Seahawks or Eagles.

Got all that?

If the Saints win in the Divisional Round, they will host the NFC Championship. That would be against the only other NFC team left... which could be the Rams, Bears, Cowboys, Vikings, Seahawks or Eagles.

If they win the NFC Title, they would play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Patriots, Colts, Chargers, Texans, Ravens, Titans or Steelers in Atlanta.