Watch: A merry Christmas for the Brees family

Dave Cohen, WWL First News early edition
December 25, 2018 - 12:35 pm
Local News
Saints

They had a very merry Christmas at the Brees house.

The day after the Saints clinched the number one seed in the NFC playoffs, Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted a video of his sons dancing to what has become an anthem for the team, Choppa Style.

Brees Family Choppa Style Christmas Eve!

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

The players have been seen dancing to the song in the locker room and on the sidelines this season as they racked up 13 wins and earned home field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first round bye.
 

Saints
brees
Drew Brees
Christmas