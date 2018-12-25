Watch: A merry Christmas for the Brees family

They had a very merry Christmas at the Brees house.

The day after the Saints clinched the number one seed in the NFC playoffs, Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted a video of his sons dancing to what has become an anthem for the team, Choppa Style.

Brees Family Choppa Style Christmas Eve! A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Dec 24, 2018 at 4:21pm PST

The players have been seen dancing to the song in the locker room and on the sidelines this season as they racked up 13 wins and earned home field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first round bye.

