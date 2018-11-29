Saints should win against the Cowboys, tonight but it will be a good game

It's the second Thursday game in a row for both the Saints and Cowboys, but this time it's against each other in a big matchup.

Saints fans think the Black and Gold will take the Cowboys in Dallas.

Drew Brees would have to break his leg or something, so we are winning," this lady said. "We just show up, it's that easy."

Well maybe not quite that easy according to another Who Dat.

"Brees, Kamara, Thomas, it's got to be a team effort, a joint effort to get this 'W' but we'll get it," he said.

"Well I think they have been playing just perfect football, and they should just keep doing what they've been doing, an aggressive offense and throwing to different receivers," said another man. "They have so many outlets, it's unbelievable, and the defense is prime-time."

"I already bought a square on a Super Bowl," one lady said and she's thinking the Saints will be there.

"They're gonna win by 14," this man stated. "Just keep doing what they are doing, scoring points and nobody can stop them."

Pregame coverage is at 3 pm. Kickoff at 7:20 here on WWL.