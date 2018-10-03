Ahead of LSU-Florida, Les Miles, Steve Spurrier engage in Twitter "feud"

They may be former college football coaches, but Les Miles and Steve Spurrier are still capable of waging a friendly rivalry.

On Twitter, former LSU coach Miles asked former Gators head coach Steve Spurrier if he would care to bet on the outcome of the game this weekend.

The Ole' Ball Coach stepped up to The Mad Hatter's challenge, telling Miles that if Florida loses to LSU in the Swamp, he'll eat grass. If the Gators win, Miles has to wear Spurrier's trademark visor.

Hey @SteveSpurrierUF… how much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend? #GameOn — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 2, 2018

.@CoachLesMiles shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor! #GoGators https://t.co/6asGecE37v — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) October 2, 2018

Both Miles and Spurrier have been appearing in college-football themed ads by beer maker Dos Equis.

LSU at Florida kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville this Saturday. Hear it on WWL-AM/FM.