Ahead of LSU-Florida, Les Miles, Steve Spurrier engage in Twitter "feud"

Spurrier: "I'll eat some of that grass of yours" if Tigers win

Chris Miller
October 03, 2018 - 12:33 pm

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Sports
NCAA
LSU
LSU Football

They may be former college football coaches, but Les Miles and Steve Spurrier are still capable of waging a friendly rivalry.

On Twitter, former LSU coach Miles asked former Gators head coach Steve Spurrier if he would care to bet on the outcome of the game this weekend.

The Ole' Ball Coach stepped up to The Mad Hatter's challenge, telling Miles that if Florida loses to LSU in the Swamp, he'll eat grass. If the Gators win, Miles has to wear Spurrier's trademark visor.

Both Miles and Spurrier have been appearing in college-football themed ads by beer maker Dos Equis.

LSU at Florida kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville this Saturday. Hear it on WWL-AM/FM.

Les Miles
Steve Spurrier
Florida–LSU football rivalry
LSU Fighting Tigers football